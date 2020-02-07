Save £100 on a OnePlus 7 Pro from John Lewis as it drops to near-Black Friday prices

With so many top handsets from the likes of Apple, Samsung, Google, Huawei and more, it can be easy to forget about another big name - OnePlus. But with a recent discount from John Lewis, that name is back in our minds.

Giving the imposing OnePlus 7 Pro a £100 price slash, John Lewis just shot past the competition to drop the cheapest deal around on this handset. That means you'll now be paying just £599 to get it SIM-free.

Considering we saw this device drop to its lowest of £575 over the Black Friday period, £599 is looking about as good as it's going to get for a while. And then to top it off, John Lewis will even throw in a two-year guarantee on the contract.

Find a cheap SIM only deal to pair with this handset

This wonderful OnePlus 7 Pro deal in full:

OnePlus 7 Pro | SIM-free | 256GB: £699 £599 at John Lewis

Offering a pretty impressive £100 discount on the OnePlus 7 Pro, John Lewis currently has the market beat. You're paying just £599 for the 256GB storage/8GB RAM edition, putting this just £20/£30 off its Black Friday pricing.

View Deal

So what's so good about the OnePlus 7 Pro?

Sporting a novel pop-up camera, the OnePlus 7 Pro possibly has the closest screen to 'infinity' currently on the market. Its 6.67 AMOLED screen, offering a 90Hz screen refresh rate, is uninterrupted by teardrop cameras or hole punches like its competitors.

Inside the phone, you'll find a immensely powerful Snapdragon 855 processor and a 4000mAh battery, easily getting you over a days battery life. All of that paired with the powerful triple camera lens set-up and fast charging abilities makes this a top choice for any big phone fans.

Not in the UK? Check out the best OnePlus 7 Pro prices in your region below: