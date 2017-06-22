Trending

Samsung made another Android flip phone, but it's only on sale in South Korea

By Mobile phones  

We still want one

(Image credit: Samsung)

Flip phones are a hard sell in the Era of the Smartphone, sure, but there's still something undeniably charming about an old-school hinged handset.

For those longing for the designs of old, Samsung is launching the Samsung Folder 2 — a sleek, two-screened flip phone that supports the not-so-ancient Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system.

For the price of 297,000 won (about $260, £205, AU$345), the Galaxy Folder 2 comes with 2GB of RAM, a 1.4GHz quad-core processor, a microSD slot for storage up to 256GB, and a removable 1,950mAh battery. 

Don't flip out

While it's easy to see the appeal in Samsung's slick new flip phone, obtaining one will be much more difficult. Like its predecessor, the Galaxy Folder 2 is a South Korean exclusive, with a worldwide release looking unlikely. 

A shame, too — we've drooled over Samsung's flip phones in the past, finding they'd make great options for those who miss the simplicity (and tactile keys) of folding phones. 

If the nostalgia-fueled relaunch of the Nokia 3310 was any indication, now may be as good a time as any for retro mobiles to make a comeback. Just saying, Samsung.

See more Mobile phones news