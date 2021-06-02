Samsung is offering £150 in cashback on Samsung Galaxy S21, Plus and Ultra deals

If you've been scouring the Samsung website recently, looking to get a saving on smartphones, laptops, tablets or even headphones, a new promotion means that now is the perfect time to buy.
Samsung is offering up to £150 in cashback across a range of devices with some of the most exciting offers falling on smartphones. This includes the Samsung Galaxy S21 series and two budget A devices.
For those after a flagship handset, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra deals currently come with £150 in cashback. Go for the cheaper Galaxy S21 Plus and you'll receive £120 back or £100 for Samsung Galaxy S21 deals.
For those on a tighter budget, the Samsung Galaxy A42 and A52 can get you up to £50 in cashback. You can increase your savings even further by also trading in an old phone, increasing your savings by up to £450.
If you're also looking for a new tablet, computer or other piece of tech, you can boost your cashback further with other devices. Buy a laptop and phone and you'll not only get the combined cashback value of up to £300, but Samsung will also throw in an additional £50 for buying more than one device.
Save 15% on Samsung phone deals:
Samsung Galaxy S21 | SIM-free | £769 + £100 cashback
The cheapest of Samsung's flagship range, you can get the Samsung Galaxy S21 for just £769. If you take into account both a full value trade-in and the £100 in cashback, you can effectively get the cost of this device all the way down to just £219. That's a pretty ridiculous saving for this device.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus | SIM-free | £949 + £120 cashback
The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus offers a slightly larger amount of cashback than the device above, gifting you £120. That alone is an impressive saving but like the above handset, the use of a trade-in scheme can see you save even more. Of course, most will find better value at the regular S21 with similar specs and a much lower price.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra | SIM-free | £1149 + £150 cashback
If you're after Samsung's leading handset, now is a brilliant time to get it. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra gets the largest amount of cashback at £150. That effectively sees the price fall to £999 - one of the largest savings Samsung has offered for its top-tier device so far.
Samsung Galaxy A52 | SIM-free | £399 + £50 cashback
The above savings are great but for a lot of people, the Samsung S21 series is going to be a bit too expensive. If you're after something more budget, the 5G Samsung Galaxy A52 could be a great choice. It currently costs £399 and comes with £50 in cashback.
Samsung Galaxy A42 | SIM-free | £319 + £40 cashback
An even cheaper alternative still, the Samsung Galaxy A42 will only cost you £319. This is a great option for getting a cheap Android phone with a £40 cashback saving and the option to trade in an old device to save more. While it is the least powerful device in this cashback offer, it is far cheaper than the rest.
