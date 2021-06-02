Samsung is offering £150 in cashback on Samsung Galaxy S21, Plus and Ultra deals

If you've been scouring the Samsung website recently, looking to get a saving on smartphones, laptops, tablets or even headphones, a new promotion means that now is the perfect time to buy.

Samsung is offering up to £150 in cashback across a range of devices with some of the most exciting offers falling on smartphones. This includes the Samsung Galaxy S21 series and two budget A devices.

For those after a flagship handset, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra deals currently come with £150 in cashback. Go for the cheaper Galaxy S21 Plus and you'll receive £120 back or £100 for Samsung Galaxy S21 deals.

For those on a tighter budget, the Samsung Galaxy A42 and A52 can get you up to £50 in cashback. You can increase your savings even further by also trading in an old phone, increasing your savings by up to £450.

If you're also looking for a new tablet, computer or other piece of tech, you can boost your cashback further with other devices. Buy a laptop and phone and you'll not only get the combined cashback value of up to £300, but Samsung will also throw in an additional £50 for buying more than one device.

Save 15% on Samsung phone deals:

Samsung Galaxy S21 | SIM-free | £769 + £100 cashback

The cheapest of Samsung's flagship range, you can get the Samsung Galaxy S21 for just £769. If you take into account both a full value trade-in and the £100 in cashback, you can effectively get the cost of this device all the way down to just £219. That's a pretty ridiculous saving for this device.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus | SIM-free | £949 + £120 cashback

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus offers a slightly larger amount of cashback than the device above, gifting you £120. That alone is an impressive saving but like the above handset, the use of a trade-in scheme can see you save even more. Of course, most will find better value at the regular S21 with similar specs and a much lower price.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra | SIM-free | £1149 + £150 cashback

If you're after Samsung's leading handset, now is a brilliant time to get it. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra gets the largest amount of cashback at £150. That effectively sees the price fall to £999 - one of the largest savings Samsung has offered for its top-tier device so far.

Samsung Galaxy A52 | SIM-free | £399 + £50 cashback

The above savings are great but for a lot of people, the Samsung S21 series is going to be a bit too expensive. If you're after something more budget, the 5G Samsung Galaxy A52 could be a great choice. It currently costs £399 and comes with £50 in cashback.

