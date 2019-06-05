Samsung Galaxy S11 probably won’t have an under-display camera

Recently both Xiaomi and Oppo have teased phone screens that have the front-facing camera hidden inside them, so there’s no punch-hole, notch or any other visible break in the display. However, it could be quite a long time until Samsung uses this technology.

At least, that’s the impression @UniverseIce gives in a tweet, saying that the technology will take a long time to mature. They add however that punch-hole cameras should get smaller in the meantime.

Apparently they will drop to under 4mm in the second half of this year (which could mean the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will have a punch-hole camera of that size), then continue to shrink until they’re just 1mm in the next 1-2 years.

Under-display camera technology will take a long time to mature.In the second half of this year, the rigid Super AMOLED will be on the stage of history, with a size of 3.x mm, and will continue to Shrink this number until 1mm in the next 1-2 years.June 4, 2019

Technically @UniverseIce doesn’t mention Samsung by name here, but they’re known largely for their accurate Samsung leaks, and they do talk about Super AMOLED screens here, which is a tech Samsung uses.

It would make sense that Samsung wouldn’t be the first to make a phone with an under-display camera, and instead wait for the tech to mature a bit first, like it did to some extent with in-display fingerprint scanners.

So reading between the lines we might get phones from some companies with under-display cameras soon, but if this source is right then Samsung probably won’t launch such a phone until the Samsung Galaxy S12 or even the Samsung Galaxy S13 in 2-3 years.

Via TalkAndroid