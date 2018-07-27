The best Samsung Galaxy Note 8 deals in July 2018

EE has had Galaxy Note 8 deals locked down for some time now. No other network has dared take on the mighty pricing power of the UK's fastest 4G network. Samsung Note 8 deals are back under the £1,000-mark in total over the two-year cost, and our clear Editor's Pick now offers 30GB of data a month instead of 20GB and can't be beaten on price.

You can compare Samsung Galaxy Note 8 deals to your heart's content with our comparison chart below, but trust us when we say that you won't get close to beating that 30GB EE deal on the Note 8. To state the obvious, Galaxy Note 8 prices are a much cheaper than the cost we're expecting of Galaxy Note 9 deals. And with its successor's imminent arrival, tariffs should only be heading one way.

The Note 8 is still never going to be your go-to option if you're on a tight budget, however. It's a Goliath of a smartphone, both in terms of sheer size and internal power. It's got the screen size and specification smarts to be a competitor to the much lauded iPhone X and that doesn't come cheap. But there are now some excellent Note 8 deals floating around. Check out our comparison chart and handpicked favourite Note 8 deals below.

It might seem a tad unfair, but we can't not mention the Galaxy Note 7 debacle when talking about its successor. Samsung's 2016 aborted project due to overheating and fire risks means that we've had to wait two years for a fully functioning Note-branded phablet from the South Korean tech behemoth. But we can now move forward from that chapter in tech history - the Note 8 is well and truly here!

The best Galaxy Note 8 deals in the UK today:

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 | £35 upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £38pm

Ok, that's enough. This fight is over. Fonehouse has produced a Galaxy Note 8 deal so good that it's barely worth looking at any others. The monthly bills, upfront price and sub-£1k total cost are extraordinary enough for this gigantic phone anyway, but when you consider that you get an incredible 30GB of data every month it becomes stratospheric. This is THE Note 8 deal to go for. Total cost over 24 months is £947 View this Galaxy Note 8 deal at Fonehouse

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 | £9.99 upfront | 20GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £47pm

This Vodafone plan on the Note 8 is good news if you were after a big data deal, and for several reasons. For a start, 20GB is a very healthy allowance to cater for your non-Wi-Fi internet needs and deeds. It's only a tenner upfront too, which is pretty darn good. Still just not a patch on EE at the moment... Total cost over 24 months is £1137.99 View this Note 8 deal at Affordable Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 | £36.99 upfront | 50GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £49pm

Ok, so EE has everybody beaten to the punch on the Note 8 at the moment and it's hard to imagine anybody matching its best price at the moment. But if your Sportify, Netflix and podcast habits require even more data, then this is a very good tariff to jump to. We can barely envisage how anybody would really need more than 50GB of data every 30 days. And the monthly payments still come in at less than £50. Total cost over 24 months is £1213.99 View this Galaxy Note 8 deal at Mobile Phones Direct

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 | £49 upfront | Unlimited data, minutes and texts | £57pm

All-you-can eat data on the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 just got a LOT cheaper. Over £200 cheaper, in fact, thanks to Three knocking £9 per month off this unlimited data tariff. We know you're not going to be deterred by our warnings of the price and suggestions of going for 30GB instead - you want all-you-can-eat, and you want it now. Three is the only network that can offer uncapped data, so you have no option but to sign up with this deal. Total cost over 24 months is £1201 View this deal direct from Three

Should I get the Galaxy Note 8 SIM free?

You must be somebody after our own heart. Always looking to see how you can trim a few pounds off your new favourite gadget. As you probably know, you can now pick up cheap SIM only deals for as little as £4 a month, which could make it worth buying a SIM and handset separately.

Well the Galaxy Note 8's RRP is £869. Even if you get the cheapest SIM card (usually around £4 a month for 500MB data), that would still cost almost £1,000 over the two years. You're probably better cranking up the upfront cost in our price comparison chart above, imposing a low maximum for monthlies and finding a cheaper deal in the long run.

To get the best price on your new SIM free Galaxy, you can head to our cheapest unlocked Note 8 deals page.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 review and key specifications

Massive in dimensions and quality

Screen size: 6.3-inches | Resolution: 2960 x 1440 Quad HD+ | Rear camera: 12MP dual lens | Weight: 195g | OS: Android 7.1.1 | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 64/128/256GB | External storage: microSD up to 256GB | Battery: 3300mAh

Incredible Infinity display

Best Samsung camera on a phone

So powerful

Battery life could be better

Wondering what all the fuss is about? Well the fervour for the Note 8 is probably doubled due to the fact that the Note 7 was pulled from shelves soon after release. But it doesn't take more than one look at the Note 8 to see that it justifies the hype.

The huge 6.3-inch ‘Infinity Display,’ is gorgeous to look at, the 6GB RAM innards go like a train and there are two best-in-class rear cameras. It's expensive, but we think the Note 8 is worth it.

Read TechRadar's full Samsung Galaxy Note 8 review

Now let's break down the best Samsung Galaxy Note 8 deals by network...

Best Galaxy Note 8 deal on EE this month

Best Galaxy Note 8 deal on O2 this month

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 | £61.99 upfront | 25GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £46pm

This is a bargain contract price on the mighty Galaxy Note 8, which offers a really attractive balance between upfront cost and monthly bills. The real highlight though is all that beautiful data, minutes and texts. You'll never need to check your usage again...probably. Total cost over 24 months is £1166.99 View this Galaxy Note 8 deal at Mobile Phones Direct

Best Galaxy Note 8 deals on Vodafone this month

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 | £64.99 upfront | 1GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £41pm

This is the cheapest way you can currently buy the Galaxy Note 8 on Vodafone, but that doesn't necessarily make it the best value. It may be worth paying a bit extra for more data, if you think you'll need it. Total cost over 24 months is £1048.99 View this Note 8 deal at Affordable Mobiles

Best Galaxy Note 8 deals on Three this month

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 | £54.99 upfront | 4GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £42pm

Phew! For a while there retailers stopped offering the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 with anything less than a 30GB data allowance. Buymobiles is back in the game though, which means things have got much more affordable again on the numerical network. Total cost over 24 months is £1062.99 Get this Note 8 deal from Buymobiles