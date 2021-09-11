Samsung Galaxy Note 22 news, price, leaks and will it even happen?

The Samsung Galaxy Note 21 would have been one of the most high-profile phones of the year, but in a surprising move Samsung canceled it, leaving Note fans with just the Samsung Galaxy S21 range and foldable phones instead if they wanted a new high-end handset.

So the big question now is, will there be a Samsung Galaxy Note 22? While there’s no conclusive answer to that yet, we are starting to hear some rumors, which we’ll break down in the release date section below.

Then, further down you’ll find information on the specs and features that the Samsung Galaxy Note 22 might include if it does launch. We’ll also be adding to this article whenever we hear anything new about the phone, so check back here for updates.

Cut to the chase

What is it? The next entry in the Galaxy Note range

The next entry in the Galaxy Note range When is it out? Possibly August 2022, or maybe never

Possibly August 2022, or maybe never How much will it cost? Possibly around $999 / £949 / AU$1,649 - if it launches

If the Samsung Galaxy Note 22 launches – and that’s a big if – it will probably do so in August of 2022. Specifically, it will probably be announced in the first half of the month and go on sale in the second half, as that’s Samsung’s typical pattern for the range.

However, it’s currently unclear whether there will even be a Samsung Galaxy Note 22, given that the Galaxy Note 21 isn’t happening.

The most recent news and leaks suggest there won’t be one, with Samsung not renewing the Galaxy Note trademark while it renewed those for the Galaxy S, Galaxy Z, Galaxy M and Galaxy A series, and with at least one source flat out saying there won’t be any more Samsung Galaxy Note phones.

Or at least, there apparently won’t be any more of them in the form we’ve come to expect, though this source claims that Samsung internally thinks of the Galaxy Z Fold range as the ‘Note Z’, so it’s possible a future foldable will have Note branding.

All that said, not renewing a trademark right now doesn’t mean Samsung won’t in future, and the company itself has previously said that it’s expected that the Samsung Galaxy Note range will continue in 2022. That claim predates the conflicting reports above, but coming direct from Samsung it carries a lot of weight.

So will there be a Samsung Galaxy Note 22? We really don’t know, but with Samsung adding S Pen support to the Galaxy S and Galaxy Fold ranges, the Note has somewhat lost its main selling point, which suggests there might not be any more of them – and that if there are, the range’s days are probably at least numbered.

There hasn't been a new Note since 2020's Note 20 range (Image credit: TechRadar)

Samsung Galaxy Note 22 price

So, how much will the Samsung Galaxy Note 22 cost if it does launch? This far away from its likely launch timing there unsurprisingly aren’t any price rumors yet, but it might cost a similar amount to the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 range.

That started at £849 / AU$1,499 for a 4G model (with the US not getting that version) and $999 / £949 / AU$1,649 for a 5G version. That’s for the standard Samsung Galaxy Note 20 though, opt for a Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and at launch it would have cost you upwards of $1,299 / £1,179 / AU$1,849.

If there is a Samsung Galaxy Note 22, there may or may not also be a Samsung Galaxy Note 22 Ultra, but for any models that do launch, those prices seem a likely ballpark.

News and leaks

So far we don’t know anything about the Samsung Galaxy Note 22, with all the leaks and rumors so far simply being focused on whether or not there will even be such a phone.

There are some things that we can be quite confident of though if the Note 22 does launch. For one thing, it’s obviously going to have an S Pen stylus, and unlike the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 – which also have stylus support – the Note 22 is sure to come with the stylus as standard, and have a built-in slot to store it.

We’d also expect the Samsung Galaxy Note 22 to have top-end power, probably packing the best available Snapdragon chipset in some regions (including the US), and the best available Exynos one in others (including the UK). That’s typically what happens with this range.

Beyond that, there’s a chance that it will have an under-display camera, now that Samsung has equipped the Galaxy Z Fold 3 with one, but we’re less sure of that.

It will probably also have a lot in common with the Samsung Galaxy S22, so once that phone launches (probably in January) we’ll be able to say more.