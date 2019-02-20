Samsung Galaxy Fit images leak just hours before the big launch

Today's big Samsung Galaxy S10 launch is almost upon us, but that doesn't stop the leaks coming with a whole new wave of Samsung Galaxy Fit images appearing online.

A few hours ahead of launch, Gizmodo UK has published three images of the upcoming fitness tracker that we expect to see announced alongside the new phones tonight.

The images feature both the Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Fit E. These are said to offer similar functionality to the Gear Fit 2 Pro but at a lower price . The latter of the two will be the cheaper device with the E standing for "everyone".

Samsung's Galaxy Fit E. Image Credit: Gizmodo UK

The leak suggests the Galaxy Fit is set to cost £89 (about $115, AU$160) in the UK while the Fit E will be far more affordable at only £35 (about $45, AU$65).

The image above shows the Galaxy Fit E is set to come in white, black and what looks to be Canary Yellow. That's a shade we've seen in leaks for both the Samsung Galaxy S10e and the Galaxy Buds headphones.

The Galaxy Fit will probably only come in white and black.

This leak also has information that suggests it'll be a long wait until you can buy either of the fitness trackers as they're both set to go on sale on April 26 in the UK. We don't currently have a rumor for a release date in the US and Australia.

The report also finishes up with word on how much you'll be spending on the Galaxy Watch Active in the UK. According to the site's information, the Galaxy Watch Active will cost £229 which is around $300 / AU$415.

We're set to learn all in the next couple of hours as the event is set to start today at 11AM PT / 2PM ET / 7PM GMT or 6AM AEDT on Thursday 21. Here's how you can watch the Galaxy S10 launch live.