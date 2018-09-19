Samsung could be about to launch a quad-lens camera phone

It’s widely rumored that Samsung will stick three rear cameras on at least one version of the Samsung Galaxy S10, but before that we could see a Samsung phone with four rear cameras.

There’s a lot of evidence for that, starting with an October 11 event that Samsung Mobile teased on Twitter with the text “4x fun”, but we now know that the phone in question might be the Samsung Galaxy A9 Star Pro.

That’s according to SamsungMobile.News, which tweeted that the cameras will be vertically arranged on the left side, with a flash below them and a fingerprint scanner in the middle, and that the phone will come in black, blue gradient and pink gradient, much like the image below, which was shared by TheNextWeb and appears to be an unofficial mock-up of how the A9 Star Pro might look.

The Samsung Galaxy A9 Star Pro is also said to have a dedicated Bixby button and a 3.5mm headphone jack. No specs are known yet, but despite this being the first time Samsung will have put a quad-lens camera on a phone we’d expect this to be a mid-range handset, as the ‘A’ series has always been mid-range.

This could be what the A9 Star Pro will look like. Credit: TheNextWeb

From four to three

The same source suggests that Samsung might launch the comparatively ordinary triple-lens Galaxy A7 (2018) at the same event, which is said to have either a Snapdragon 710 or Snapdragon 660 chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM, again making it mid-range.

This is all just rumors for now of course, but Samsung’s “4x” tease strongly suggests that something will land with four cameras.

However, exciting as that might be Samsung has even bigger things planned this year, as the company also aims to finally launch the foldable Samsung Galaxy X at some point.