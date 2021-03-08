Quick – the Apple AirPods Pro have hit their lowest ever price

If you're looking to buy the Apple AirPods Pro, you'll want to snag this excellent deal from Laptops Direct while you can, which sees the wireless earbuds plummet to their lowest price yet.

Costing £249 at launch, you can now pick up the AirPods Pro for just £189, saving you £60 and beating the previous lowest price by £6. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for more AirPods Pro deals in your region.)

AirPods Pro prices typically fluctuate, and a rare deal like this is likely to sell out quickly, so we'd recommend acting fast if you want to take advantage of that £60 discount.

Today's best Apple AirPods Pro deal

Apple AirPods Pro: £249 £189 at Laptops Direct

Save £60 - This is the lowest price we've ever seen for the AirPods Pro, making this rare discount an excellent deal for anyone who wants to pick up Apple's wireless earbuds. The true wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation, Spatial Audio, and the wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life.View Deal

The AirPods Pro feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, which offers voice control with Siri so you can get directions, skip songs, and make calls completely hands-free.

The wireless earbuds also include Active Noise Cancellation to block out unwanted noise, and the Transparency mode allows you to let outside noise in when you need it.

The AirPods Pro now come with a Spatial Audio feature too, bringing Dolby Atmos immersive audio to the true wireless earbuds.

It works in 5.1, 7.1, and Dolby Atmos, which positions sound all around you within a virtual sphere – that means that if you're watching a Dolby Atmos film that shows a plane flying overheard, it will sound as though the plane is really passing above you.

For fitness mavens, the sweat-resistant AirPods come with silicon tips in three different sizes to provide a more comfortable and secure fit, while a 24-hour battery life should easily get you through your workouts.

Not in the UK? Check out the best Apple AirPods Pro deals in your region below:

If you don't need active noise cancellation you'll find much cheaper AirPods prices on the 2019 second generation model below: