Price drops could be coming to AMD Navi graphics cards already

AMD Navi graphics cards aren't even out yet, but thanks to pressure from the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super and RTX 2060 Super, AMD is rumored to drop prices on the Radeon RX 5700 XT and RX 5700.

Right out of the gate, when the AMD Radeon RX 5700 series graphics cards were revealed back at E3 2019, they were targeting the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 and RTX 2060.

But, now that the Super cards have effectively lowered the price of entry to the RTX family, AMD may be planning to cut prices of the RX 5700 XT and RX 5700 to $399 (about £315, AU$580) and $349 (about £275, AU$500), respectively, according to a report from VideoCardz.

We don't have any concrete performance information for the Navi cards, but we do know that the Nvidia RTX Super cards are noticeably more powerful than their non-super counterparts. It really does seem like Nvidia held these Super cards back to weaken the appeal of Navi, releasing two days later.

If AMD Navi graphics cards like the Radeon RX 5700 XT and RX 5700 do fail to provide a better value than the Nvidia Super cards at launch, it would only make sense for Team Red to drop prices in response. Either way, we won't really know until AMD actually puts the cards on store shelves – luckily we won't have to wait too long for that to happen.