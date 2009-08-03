Analyst claims to have used Apple tablet

Those Apple 'iTablet' rumours refuse to go away, with the latest reports claiming that an (unnamed) "veteran analyst" has actually handled Apple's alleged new device.

The latest report comes courtesy of Barron's Online, claiming that Apple is still aiming for a September launch (previous rumour: October) for its new multimedia tablet-style computer.

The report also notes that Apple's competitors are holding fire on releasing any type of similar device, until Apple finally shows its hand.

"It's close enough now to a final design that in Asia, there's no other product in the waiting room or in the bullpen," said the unnamed analyst, adding that "there are dozens of ODMs [original device makers] making products for Lenovo and other PC makers that are all waiting to see what the Apple product is."

Media and gaming device

The analyst goes on to speculate that Apple's new device will cost something in the $699-$799 range and be used primarily as a media player (with the possibility of some kind of Apple TV functionality) and as a gaming device.

The unnamed veteran analyst also said that the device was "better than the average movie experience, when you hold this thing in your hands."

A second source told Barrons that news of Apple's new device "is all over the supply chain in Asia."

However, right now, this is still to be filed under the bulging 'Apple rumour and speculation' file…

Elsewhere in the world of Apple, the company's UK office has been finding itself in a spot of bother this week over an exploding iPod touch in Liverpool.

Via Barrons.com

Now read The history of the Apple Tablet rumours