Apple sets the date for new UK iPods

Apple is holding a special event on Wednesday 5 September to herald the arrival of new iPod digital audio-video players

Apple has just sent out invitations to an iPod special event being held on Wednesday 5 September. The invitation for the event, dubbed 'The Beat Goes On', highlights Cover Flow - an Apple iPhone and iTunes application that enables you to scroll through your music collection using album art.

This strongly suggests that the top-of-the-line iPod will be a touchscreen model based on the Apple iPhone. Apple CEO Steve Jobs has already said that the next generation of iPods will be based on the Mac OS X operating system, just as the iPhone is. Storage capacities are also likely to be bumped, possibly up to 100GB.

Joining the new-look Apple iPod will be a wider, stumpier iPod nano, according to Mac rumour sites. The new wider design will enable Apple to include a bigger screen than that of the current iPod nano model. And it'll give the nano video playback for the first time.

Little is known about new iPod shuffle models, although an increase in storage capacity is possible.

UK iPod launch

The Beat Goes On event will take place in the company's hometown of Cupertino in California. It will be simultaneously broadcast to the BBC Television Centre where the UK media have been invited to attend. Tech.co.uk will be there to bring you the full story.