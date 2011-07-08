Compact system cameras on the way from Fujifilm?

It has been reported that Fujifilm will release one, possibly two, versions of a mirrorless compact system camera in the autumn along with a further two fixed lens compact cameras to add to their range.

First up, Fuji are said to be developing a large sensor, either APS-C or a micro four-thirds size fixed lens hybrid camera that would sit alongside its current X100 but offer a 20x zoom lens.

The second camera, aimed squarely at the premium compact market which currently includes the Canon G12 and Panasonic LX5, is likely to be fitted with a wide f/2 or f/2.8 aperture zoom lens. Both compact cameras are likely to share the retro stylings of the X100 but with a much cheaper price tag to appeal to the mass market.

Micro four-thirds

Finally, the new mirrorless system cameras are also said to be accompanied by a set of new Fujinon lenses.

Likely to contain a micro four-thirds sensor, rather than the larger APS-C size found in the X100, the new camera would compete with Olympus and Panasonic micro four thirds offerings such as the newly announced Olympus PEN E-P3.

Fujifilm's X100 premium compact has widely been reviewed as an excellent camera, but comes with an eye-watering £1,000 premium price tag to match.

Fuji has recently stated in an interview with the news agency, Reuters, that they may re-enter the interchangeable lens camera market in a bid to take over from Nikon and Samsung to become third biggest camera manufacturer in the world.

Via PhotoRumors.