JVC GS-TD1 Full HD 3D camcorder: pricing revealed

JVC has announced the availability of what it is calling the world's first Full HD 3D camcorder, the JVC GS-TD1.

Launched in the UK – and originally announced at CES 2011 – the GS-TD1 is currently the only camcorder in the market to offer Full HD 3D shooting with a fixed lens.

While the Panasonic HDC-SDT750 was the first to bring 1080i 3D shooting to the UK, it did so with an additional 3D lens – the JVC on the other hand has all the 3D technology built into its chassis.

Flash, a-ha

The camcorder comes with 64GB internal Flash memory and an SDXC card slot. It also has a 3.5-inch touch panel LCD where you can view 3D content without the need of glasses.

A dual lens is used to shoot 3D content and two back-illuminated CMOS Sensors mean that you can even shoot 3D in low light.

JVC GS-TD1 Full HD 3D camcorder is out now and is priced at £1,599.99.