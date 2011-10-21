PlayStation Certified coming to non-Sony devices

Sony's Kaz Hirai has insisted that the 'PlayStation certified' project is not just for the company's own products, with other devices likely to soon sport the certification.

Currently only three Sony devices, the company's two tablets and the Sony Ericsson Xperia Play phone, have carried the PlayStation Certified branding.

However, Hirai insists that this is not a deliberate attempt by the company to lock one of its brands into only its own products, and is keen to see other devices bringing new games revenue streams into the company.

Sony family

"It is not the case where we want to keep it in the Sony family," said Hirai. "We are in discussions with non-Sony makers."

"This is not just for Sony devices."

Hirai is the executive deputy president of Sony, but has long been associated with the PlayStation brand, and he does indicate that the games industry is evolving as casual gamers use non-traditional gaming devices to play titles.

"IPods, iPad or any Android based smartphones…have had an impact on traditional video games, he said.

"Now some of that is positive in that a lot of people may buy traditional non-gaming device to play games.

"Some were gamers before, and…anecdotally [some] got a Smartphone tried the game app and thought 'this was pretty good, this was pretty fun' so the games industry gains a customer.

"The original PlayStation games run on Android devices and we have set up a program where we are going to encourage software developers to use the PlayStation suite which runs on Android smartphones."

The next few months are hugely important for Sony's PlayStation, with the next generation portable – the PlayStation Vita – launching this side of Christmas in Japan and early 2012 in other markets.

"It does a host of other things as well, but the primary purpose is to offer a really immersive gameplay experience."

Via AllThingsDigital

