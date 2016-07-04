The Galaxy Note 7 could be bigger than any of us expected

While it's unclear exactly how big the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 will be, we were pretty confident it would either be 5.7 or 5.8 inches as every rumor to date had pointed to one or the other. Until now.

With likely less than a month to go before the phone's announced, we're hearing that it could be even bigger, with the latest leak pointing to a 6-inch size.

If it was just a post on a forum it would be easy to dismiss, but it's a lot more legitimate than that, as the 6-inch size has popped up on India's import-export site Zauba.

Technically the listing doesn't say it's the Galaxy Note 7, but it lists it as the SM-N930R4, which is largely believed to be Samsung's next phablet flagship, as the Galaxy Note 5 was the SM-N920.

Not only is this a fairly official source, but as PocketNow which spotted it notes the listing stresses that it has a valid IMEI and is not a fake.

Sizing it up

That still leaves us with a few possibilities. While unlikely the listing could still be wrong or it could be for an earlier prototype of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7.

Assuming it's right it would make a certain amount of sense, as at 5.5 inches the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge isn't much smaller than a 5.7-inch Note would be, so this would better differentiate them.

But that still doesn't necessarily mean the previous size rumors were wrong, as it's also been rumored that we'll get both a flat and curved version of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 and there's no guarantee that the two will be the same size.

The possibility that the standard Note 7 will be 5.7 or 5.8 inches and the curved one will be 6 inches seems the most likely conclusion at the moment, as it would be odd if all the previous size rumors were wrong when they were largely in line.

Whatever the case we should know the truth soon and the Note 7 sounds set to impress at any size, with other rumors pointing to a QHD display, 6GB of RAM and an iris scanner.