Nubia Z11 is a smartphone claiming to take DSLR-quality pictures

Smartphone firm Nubia has launched its latest flagship handset at IFA 2016, with the Nubia Z11 promising to give you DSLR-quality snaps as it eyes up other flagship wannabes such as the OnePlus 3 and Honor 8.

The Z11 packs a 5.5-inch full HD display, Snapdragon 820 processor, either 4GB or 6GB of RAM (depending on how much you're willing to pay), 64GB of internal storage, microSD slot, a 3000mAh battery, 8MP front snapper and a fingerprint scanner, all in a 7.7mm slim body.

It's the 16MP rear camera which is the main attraction here though, as is combines OIS (Optical Image Stabilizer), Nubia HIS (Hand-Held Image Stabilization) and EIS (Technology and Electronic Image Stabilizer), which the firm says "is perfect for taking photographs with long exposures without the use of a tripod."

Low-light wonder?

The Z11 can provide up to a 72 second long exposure, which will be great for low light shots of cities, streets and stars – although we'll have to wait and see if the camera actually lives up to the billing.

The Nubia Z11 will be available in a number of countries including the UK and US from September, with the standard edtion (with 3GB of RAM) coming in at €499 (around £420, $550, AU$740).

If you fancy bunmping yourself up to the black-gold, 6GB of RAM model you're looking at a Nubia Z11 price tag of €599 (around £510, $660, AU$890).