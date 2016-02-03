iPhone 7 reportedly gets rid of one of Apple's biggest design flaws

There's little doubt that the iPhone 7 release date will be in September and include a new design, but now we're hearing what that may in fact mean for the phone thanks to a new report today.

Apple is doing away with the much-maligned iPhone camera bump that made the lens protrude from the body of the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus, according to MacRumors.

This particular design choice made its debut in the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus back in 2014, and critics often compared the phone to a wobbly bar stool when trying to lay it flat on a surface.

That won't be a problem for iPhone 7 owners in 2016, if this report is true. It's said to sit flush with the rest of the aluminum back, and the rear antenna lines are supposed to be gone, too.

While the same clean look may come to the iPhone 7 Plus, there are also rumors that it'll add a dual-camera system, so there's no telling if Apple's phablet will continue to need to jut out.

Not the next iPhone

iPhone 7 is unlikely to be the next iPhone announced, simply because Apple is thought to be readying a smaller iPhone 5SE as early as next month.

This 4-inch iPhone, once dubbed the iPhone 6C, is rumored to contrast with the flagship iPhone by combining current iPhone 6S specs with a small-hand-friendly design that is closer to the iPhone 5S.

Apple's widely reported, but so-far-unconfirmed March 15 event is said to include a lineup of new phones, tablets and wearables: iPhone 5SE, iPad Air 3 and new Apple Watch bands.

As for the iPhone 7, there's seven months in between now and its expected September debut, so stay tuned for more design rumors, especially if June's iOS 10 beta gives us additional hints.