Analyst: Apple to sell 46.5 million iPhones this quarter

Apple could sell as many as 46.5 million iPhones in the quarter ending Dec. 31, according to one analyst.

Sterne Agee analyst Shaw Wu brings word from supply chain sources that the Foxconn plant has been able to up its manufacturing capacity for the new iPhone 5 handset.

The Chinese factory had experienced difficulties in the large scale manufacture of the new 4-inch handset, due to component shortages and assembly troubles, leaving Apple less able to fulfil demand.

Earlier this week, Foxconn chairman Terry Gou reportedly admitted: "It's not easy to make the iPhones. We are falling short of meeting the huge demand."

Issues resolved

However, the easing of these issues, Wu told investors, will clear the way for Apple to quickly replenish stocks and sell an ungodly amount of iPhones in the run up to, and immediate aftermath of, Christmas.

If Apple achieves the lofty 46.5m prediction, it would represent a gigantic leap of well over 50 per cent year-on-year, compared with the 26.9m sales it racked up during the final quarter 2011.

With Apple's share price taking a beating after missing sales expectations during the last quarterly financial report, a solid Christmas season could be the key to stocks crashing through the roof once again.

Via AppleInsider