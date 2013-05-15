BlackBerry rules out full HD smartphone in 2013

We've heard rumours that BlackBerry might be planning a super sized handset complete with full HD screen for later this year, but TechRadar has found out that this may not be the case.

TechRadar spoke to Marty Mallick, VP of Global Alliances at BlackBerry during the firm's annual conference in Orlando who explained the firm is looking to keep resolutions consistent to encourage developers to build native BlackBerry 10 apps without having to worry about a range of resolutions.

Mallick said: "We announced last fall that for at least the next year our plan is to stay with the same resolutions on our two form factors, all touch and QWERTY touch, to give developers the confidence and consistency to leverage their investments.

What you looking at?

"The screen resolutions are 1280 x 720 and 720 x 720 - these are the two we're focussed on for this year."

This doesn't mean BlackBerry will never consider full HD displays, but if reports suggesting we'll see another three handsets from the Canadian firm this year turn out to be true, you can probably expect more of the same in the screen department.

BlackBerry hasn't commented on any future devices so far, but if this resolution promise to developers holds out until the end of the year it could risk falling further behind the likes of Samsung, Apple and HTC.