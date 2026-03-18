Alibaba Cloud bumps prices by up to 34% due to AI demand and hardware costs

Alibaba is rising some prices by as much as 34%, particularly for GPU-intensive services

Surging AI demand and the global chip shortage are to blame

The semiconductor market will continue to grow

Alibaba Cloud has been forced to rise prices across many of its services, and by as much as 34%, due to the increasing costs associated with acquiring the hardware needed for its data centers.

The Chinese cloud giant blamed surging global AI demand for the price increases, which are incrementally worse the more compute-intensive a service becomes.

For example, many services are only seeing a smaller increase of around 5%, but GPU-powered product lines are seeing rises of around 25-34%.

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Alibaba Cloud price hikes are because of the chip shortage

Increased pressure on supply chains due to the recent AI boom has caused CPUs, GPUs, memory chips and storage to rise in cost. The effects are being felt across personal, consumer and enterprise products alike.

"Due to the explosion of global AI demand and the rise in supply chain prices, the procurement cost of core hardware in the industry has risen significantly," the company wrote in a customer notice (translated using machine learning). "After careful evaluation, we have decided to adjust the price of AI computing power, CPFS (intelligent calculation version) and other services from April 18, 2026."

Alibaba says current contracts are unaffected until renewal, and so existing customers must prepare for potentially sharp price hikes.

Despite disruptions to the supply chain, Alibaba promises to "continue to provide stable, safe and efficient cloud computing services to help you achieve business innovation."

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However, Alibaba isn't alone – AWS has also been forced to increase prices for its cloud computing services, while enterprise and consumer versions of Microsoft 365 have become more expensive in recent months too.

Looking ahead, cloud products in general could continue on an upward price trajectory, with global semiconductor revenue on track to hit $1 trillion for the first time ever in 2026 per Omdia forecasting.

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