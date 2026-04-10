Cloud PCs will take longer to wake up, but that'll get you 20% off your bill

Microsoft says there's no performance disruption when they're up and running

With OEMs rising hardware prices, Microsoft hopes more SMBs will switch to Cloud PCs

Microsoft will be cutting prices for its Windows 365 Cloud PC services by a staggering 20% despite ongoing memory shortages, with the change coming into effect from May 1 2026.

The company hopes that, by making cloud desktops more attractive, especially for SMBs, it would be able to increase its customer base and recuperate costs that way.

It's also an interesting time for companies to get into cloud PCs, with physical device costs continuing to rise.

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Microsoft is making Cloud PCs cheaper amid rising prices

"DRAM and storage bill of materials costs increased $122-$237 from Q1 2025 to Q2 2026," Omdia noted, with those costs being pushed onto consumers and commercial customers with device price hikes.

The company is also setting out a two-stage plan to reduce resource wastage, which may impact performance but will have a welcome improvement on the bill. Cloud PCs will only stay active fro one hour after sign-out.

Once they begin to hibernate, they can be slightly slower to reconnect than before. Introduced to cut costs and reduce wastage, Microsoft says that performance remains the same once reconnected.

In other words, the revision "helps deliver a lower price point while preserving the full Windows 365 Business value and capabilities partners and customers expect."