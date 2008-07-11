First look: Advent 4211 Netbook

Our good friends at What Laptop have had a little play with the ultra low-cost mini-laptop, the Advent 4211 Netbook, and here is what they think of it.

As small laptops go, the 4211 is a pleasant surprise. At 10 inches it may be diminutive in size but as it is built around Intel's recently released 1.6GHz Atom N270 processor, it's got bags of power.

Small details

Looks-wise, the chassis is silver/black, while the keyboard is - according to What Laptop - impressive as it spans the whole of the 260mm width of the chassis.

Unfortunately, the same cannot be said of the touchpad which at 51 x 40mm is tiny.

Memory is just over a gig (1024MB), which means that there's more than enough juice their to run Windows XP. Hard-disk space clocks in at 80GB, which is excellent for a laptop of this size.

The screen on the 4211 let's down proceedings somewhat, due to its slightly dull nature. But as it has a pixel count of 1024 x 600, viewing multiple documents is a cinch.

Even though the 4211 is low-cost, it doesn't scrimp on features. An added boon is the integrated webcam that is built into the screen panel. This feature enables you to take basic snapshots and record video when out and about.

Impressive, most impressive

The Advent 4211 Netbook is an impressive mini-laptop which would be ideal for those constantly on the move. Its low price of just £280 makes it an impressive alternative to the Asus Eee PC 1000h.