Pacquiao vs Thurman live stream: how to watch tonight's boxing online from anywhere

Welcome to fight night! It's time for Saturday night boxing from Sin City and the legendary Manny Pacquiao is set to return to the ring for a showdown with undefeated Super WBA Welterweight Champion Keith Thurman. It's one of the most eagerly anticipated fights of the year so far, and you can watch it all with our guide to getting a Pacquiao vs Thurman live stream.

Future Hall-of Fame inductee Pacquiao may now be the wrong side of 40, but recent wins confirm him as a relevant and explosive boxer at this weight. Meanwhile the speed and power of Thurman makes him arguably the most naturally talented boxer in a hugely competitive division.

Manny Pacquiao vs Keith Thurman: when and where? The undercard to the Manny Pacquiao vs Keith Thurman fight is well underway and we're expecting the headliners to enter the ring no earlier than around 12am midnight ET, 9pm PT, 5am GMT. All the action is taking place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Pacquiao (61-7-2, 39 KOs) comes into tonight's fight off the back of an impressive points decision victory over Adrien Broner back in January which saw Pac Man defend his WBA (regular) welterweight title.

Thurman's (29-0, 22 KOs) last appearance in the ring also came in January with a majority decision over Josesito Lopez. It was an understandably rusty display for Thurman, as it marked the end of a near-two-year layoff for the American thanks to injuries.

Pacquiao is no stranger to giving up height and reach, and his opponent tonight will again hold the advantage in both attributes, but it's Thurman's speed and power that will be worrying the veteran who is ten years his senior.

To catch everything online, you've come to the right place. Read on to find out how to stream Pacquiao vs Thurman live anywhere in the world.

Watch a Pacquiao vs Thurman live stream from outside your country

Keep scrolling to see how to watch the boxing in the US, Canada, UK and Australia . But if you're a resident of one of those countries - or any other, for that matter - who is worried about being away from your country and missing your domestic coverage of the Pacquiao vs Thurman fight, then fear not, there's a way to watch that doesn't involve trying to find a grainy, illegal feed on Reddit or such like.

The best way to watch it is to download and install a VPN. Once you've installed your chosen VPN, you then need to connect to a server back in your location and then head to the broadcaster's streaming service that's showing the Pacquiao vs Thurman fight.

How to watch Pacquiao vs Thurman in the US

The Pacquiao vs Thurman fight will be shown tonight live on Fox Sports PPV. It'll set you back $74.99 plus local taxes via pay-per-view, allowing you to watch it online or on TV where available. Alternatively, the combat-focused Fite TV will also host it for the same price. Not in the US today but want to watch the PPV stream online anyway? You can use a VPN to change the IP address of your laptop, mobile or streaming service and catch the coverage as if you were back at home.

Watch Pacquiao vs Thurman in Canada with a live stream

The entire card will be available to stream live in Canada on Fite TV for $74.99. Don't get disheartened if you're away from Canada and want to catch the fight. Instead, scroll this page upwards and check out how to use a VPN to live stream your local coverage of tonight's showdown.

How to live stream Pacquiao vs Thurman in the UK

ITV have again got exclusive rights to show Manny Pacquiao's latest fight. Unlike his last bout on the network however, this time it's not free on ITV 4. Tonight's fight will instead be shown on ITV Box Office and will cost £12.95, with the coverage set to start at 2am BST very early on Sunday morning. As in the territories above, Fite TV is also showing it for the same cost. Don't forget that if you're abroad this weekend and wishing you were back at home so you can watch the action free, then using a VPN service will ensure you're able to stream the fight from anywhere. Just follow the above instructions.

Live stream Manny Pacquiao vs Keith Thurman in Australia