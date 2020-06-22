Will your Apple Watch get watchOS 7? Some smartwatches are set to miss out

New versions of watchOS, Apple's operating system for its Apple Watches, have previously supported all of the company's older smartwatches, but it's been confirmed the watchOS 7, the newest version, won't run on some of the older devices.

This news comes from Apple's Newsroom where the watchOS 7 announcement release includes the addendum, in small letters at the bottom 'watchOS 7 will be available this fall as a free software update for Apple Watch Series 3, Apple Watch Series 4, or Apple Watch Series 5 paired with iPhone 6s or later running iOS 14 or later.'

Notice the omission there? Yep, watchOS 7 won't work on the original Apple Watch or its successor, the Apple Watch 2. Owners of these smartwatches might be disappointed.

Apple Watch 1 - we hardly knew ye'

That's an intriguing change in Apple's strategy for watchOS, but it had to happen some time - the original two series of Apple Watch aren't getting any younger, and its likely their hardware just isn't up to scratch for the newest software.

People who still own these two Apple Watches may be disappointed, as they'll miss out on streamlined complications and improved Apple Maps, but watchOS 6 still runs on the devices, which brings its own collection of features.

If you do have one of these original two Apple Watches, you may be fond of it and feel it suits you just fine despite the features it'll miss out on. However if you think it's time for an upgrade, we've listed some prices of the newer devices in your region below. Alternatively, you could wait for the Apple Watch 6 which'll have even more features and perks.