Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti cards may launch in early June

Nvidia may be preparing to announce its latest graphics cards, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, as soon as May 31, with a hard launch a week or two after that.

Despite being delayed several times, the release date for these two cards is apparently imminent. According to VideoCardz, the two cards were originally expected to be unveiled earlier this year before being pushed back to April, and now to the end of May.

Both are rumored to be announced on May 31, according to these reports, with the hard launch of the RTX 3080 Ti expected on June 2, followed a week later by the RTX 3070 Ti on June 9.

RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti specs may also have leaked

The specs of the two cards are also coming into focus as their launch date supposedly nears. According to Wccftech, the RTX 3080 Ti 12GB Founders Edition card may feature the GA102-225-KD-A1 GPU, with a total of 10,240 CUDA cores and 80 SM units, and a clock speed of 1,365MHz and 1,665MHz boost.

It's rumored to be paired with 12GB of GDDR6X memory at 19Gbps, the same speed as the RTX 3080, but while that would be less memory on board, it will use a 384-bit bus for a total bandwidth of 912 GB/s, which is higher than the RTX 3080. The card's expected MSRP is $999 (about £780/AU$1,400).

For the RTX 3070 Ti, the GPU is rumored to be a GA104-400-A1, with 6,144 CUDA cores over 48 SM units. It is said to feature 8GB GDDR6X VRAM, which is a step up from the GDDR6 in the RTX 3070, and while the RTX 3070 Ti will use a 256-bit memory bus, it is expected to be rated for 19Gbps with a TGP in the 250W to 275W range.

Both cards will also be using Nvidia's new lite hash rate GPU, so hopefully these will be somewhat easier to get your hands on than earlier card launches, but we still expect these cards to be incredibly scarce if they're even real.