Nvidia might be preparing to fight AMD Big Navi with the RTX 3080 Ti

It looks like Nvidia has yet another Ampere GPU in the works in the form of the RTX 3080 Ti.

Following rumors that Nvidia is planning to launch RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3060 Ti graphics cards, a new leak suggests Nvidia also planning to launch a more powerful variant of flagship Ampere GPU in order to counter AMD’s incoming Radeon RX 6000 series lineup.

According to reliable tipster Kopite7Kimi, who earlier this week broke news of the RTX 3079 Ti, the graphics card will be based on the GA102-250-A1 will sit between the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 in Nvidia's ever-expanding Ampere GPU lineup.

Jesus. A new spec of GA102, between 3080 and 3090.October 27, 2020

The graphics card will reportedly feature 9,984 CUDA cores, up from the 8,704 CUDA cores on the GeForce RTX 3080, and less than the 10,496 CUDA cores on the GeForce RTX 3090. It will also pack 12GB of GDDR6X memory on a wider 384-bit memory bus, according to the leak, compared to the 320-bit bus on the RTX 3080.

The rumored RT 3070 Ti and RTX 3060 Ti cards will allegedly pack 10GB and 8GB of GDDR6 memory, respectively.

As noted by Videocardz, if these latest rumors are legit, the Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti will will “replace” the rumored RTX 3080 20GB variant, which Nvidia is said to have recently scrapped.

There’s no word yet as to when the so-called Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti is scheduled to arrive, but we could hear more later this week when Nvidia officially launches the RTX 3070.

Timing could also depend on what AMD shows off during its Radeon RX 6000 series launch tomorrow. Nvidia may decide to rush the RTX 3080 Ti to market if AMD's RDNA 2-powered GPUs give its Ampere lineup stronger than expected competition.