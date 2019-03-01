Nvidia GTX 1650 may have just showed up in a laptop

Nvidia Turing GTX series graphics cards have been popping out of the woodwork, and now we’re hearing that each of these new GPUs will also have laptop equivalent versions.

The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 has apparently appeared in a 3DMark entry – for a gaming laptop of all things. Thanks to a screenshot taken by TUM APISAK , we can surmise that the mobile version of the GTX 1650 will feature a base clock of 1,395MHz, with 4GB of GDDR5 video memory operating at 8Gbps speeds on a 128-bit memory bus.

Comparatively, the Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti found in current gaming laptops comes with a 1,345MHz base clock, 4GB of GDDR5 VRAM (7Gbps) and a 128-bit memory bus. So it looks like the GTX 1650 could add a nice bump in power for entry-level gaming laptops, if the rumors are true.

There’s no word on how many CUDA cores this purported GTX 1650 mobile chip will carry, but we guess it’ll be around 768 to 640, as seen on the mobile versions of the GTX 1050 Ti and GTX 1050, respectively. It’ll also be interesting to see how the desktop version of this GPU turns out, as we’ve only heard it will feature 4GB of GDDR5 video memory.

It looks like the GeForce GTX 1650 will deliver some amped up gaming performance over the GeForce GTX 1050 Ti, but we’ll wait until Nvidia’s official announcement and our own testing before we fully vouch for these rumors.

