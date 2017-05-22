Nokia 9 revealed as a real flagship Android phone in latest leak

Last week we saw images of a mystery Nokia phone appear in a leaked advert from the company, but now we know it’s real as someone had the opportunity to use one at an event in France.

The Nokia 9 is in prototype form at the moment, but writers at Frandroid had the opportunity to use the phone and take photos of the handset.

There’s a plastic casing around the phone preventing the photographer from getting snaps of the final design, but the hands on does show off some of the Nokia 9 spec we can expect to see.

Top end Nokia return

There appears to be a 5.3-inch screen with a QHD resolution, the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset, 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM on board.

Nokia is also packing a dual-sensor rear camera that uses two 13MP shooters working together to take shots. There’s a monochrome setting within the camera too, much like the Huawei P10.

This version of the phone was also running the latest Android 7.1.1 software, but that may be due to be updated to Android O if the phone isn’t released anytime soon.

Other specs from this leak include a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C connector, Quick Charge 3.0 as well as an always-on display.

Considering the Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 are still not available despite being announced at MWC 2016 in February, the Nokia 9 release may be quite a long way off even if the company announces the phone in the coming weeks.