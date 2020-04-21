Nintendo Switch deals still elusive? Get one with this £19/pm Huawei phone deal

Ever since the UK's lockdown fully kicked in, Nintendo Switch deals have been hard to get your hands on. They re-stock and then instantly sell out. But if you're looking to snag the console and currently need a new phone contract, there's a simple solution.

Currently, Virgin Mobile is offering up a free Nintendo Switch when you buy a Huawei P Smart. That means you could get a free console and phone all for just £19 a month.

At that price you'll only get 1GB of data. So we'd pump things yup and spend an extra £4 a month to push the data to 8GB a month. And there are no upfront fees that you need to pay either. The one catch (because there's always a catch) is that this is a 36 month phone contract.

If that is way too long for you, you can get this same offer on a 24 month plan (just with a higher monthly cost). You can find out more about this promotion from Virgin below.

Nintendo Switch + Huawei P Smart:

Huawei P Smart | Virgin | 8GB data | Free upfront | £23 a month + Nintendo Switch

Yes, it is a 36-month contract but at £23 a month for both a 2019 smartphone and a Nintendo Switch, this truly is some exceptional value. And for an extra £2 a month you can upgrade to 25GB of data or for £29.50, you can cut the contract down to 24 months and still get both the console and 8GB of data.

View Deal

What's the Huawei P Smart like?

It may not be the most powerful phone from Huawei but considering the price it comes at here, it is pretty exceptional. It has a slick design, ample amounts of storage and a screen way above its price range.

It even carries a 3400mAh battery - a flagship-level spec these days - and a strong dual camera set-up.

Read our full Huawei P Smart review to find out more