Nikon confirms new mirrorless camera will be added to its lineup in 2019

Rumors of a new Nikon mirrorless system have been hotting up lately, but now we’ve got confirmation that the latest camera to join the Japanese company’s lineup will arrive around March or April 2019.

Nikon Imaging Japan executive Kimito Uemura spilled the beans at this year's Camera & Photo Imaging Show (better known as CP+) during a televised interview aired on Japan’s NKH network.

When asked about the company’s plans on launching a new mirrorless camera, he said, “Unfortunately, we weren't able to bring out a mirrorless model for this year's event. But development is underway, and we expect to bring one to market by spring next year.”

A time for reflection

While this news is exciting, it is as yet unclear what kind of mirrorless system Nikon will reveal next year.

There is no indication whether the camera will be aimed at professionals or will be an entry-level offering.

Nikoneye , the first to report on the announcement, speculates that the camera could be an entry-level full-frame mirrorless featuring a new mount compatible with existing F-mount lenses. Predictions also point to a 30MP sensor with phase-detection autofocus.