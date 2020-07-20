7 new shows and movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Plus and HBO Max this week

This week brings a whole host of new movies and TV shows into our lives, with US Netflix subscribers finally getting to watch ESPN documentary series The Last Dance, while Amazon Prime Video subscribers get a new movie and stand-up special to enjoy.

This isn't a lesser week for streaming services, as such, but it is one of the quieter ones in recent history. Next week will change all that, though, since The Umbrella Academy season 2 finally lands on Netflix, and Disney Plus debuts the new series Muppets Now.

Here, then, are our highlights of what to stream this week on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max and other streaming services.

(Image credit: Andrew D. Bernstein)

The Last Dance (Netflix)

International Netflix users have had the chance to watch ESPN's blockbuster basketball documentary series since it first aired, but for those in the US who didn't follow along with The Last Dance on cable, you can now stream the whole thing. Follow the Chicago Bulls' triumphant 1997-1998 season, and go inside the behind-the-scenes drama via never-before-seen footage and testimonies from the likes of Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman. Worth watching even if you're not interested in basketball.

Streaming now on Netflix worldwide

Room 104 (HBO Max)

Room 104 is one of the most interesting anthology shows of the post-Black Mirror age, with every episode taking place in the same room of the same motel, only with entirely different occupants each time. The fourth and final season begins this week, and this set of episodes will feature Dave Bautista and Brooklyn Nine Nine's Melissa Fumero, among others.

In the UK, Sky has the rights to Room 104, though it's unclear when this season will release.

Streaming on HBO Max from July 24

Jim Gaffigan: Pale Tourist (Amazon Prime Video)

You usually expect to find new stand-up specials from popular comedians on Netflix, but this week Amazon Prime Video debuts a new special from US comedian Jim Gaffigan. The high-concept premise of this show is that Gaffigan travels to another country, then writes and performs and entire show from scratch during that same visit based on his experiences there.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from July 24

Radioactive (Amazon Prime Video)

This biopic stars Gone Girl's Rosamund Pike as pioneering physicist Marie Skłodowska Curie, and explores her groundbreaking work around radioactivity with her husband Pierre, which would lead to two Nobel Prize wins. While the trailer makes it look like a pretty standard awards-friendly period flick, critics liked Radioactive, with the film getting 70% positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes.

Radioactive is releasing on Amazon Prime Video in the US and UK at the same time, so you should be able to stream it wherever you are.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from July 24

Rogue Trip (Disney Plus)

This isn't the biggest week for new Disney Plus releases (though new series Muppets Now debuts on July 31, which is something to look forward to), but National Geographic is dropping a new series onto the platform this week. It's a travel show featuring American journalist Bob Woodruff and his son, who head to some less obvious vacation destinations to shed light on the types of amazing experiences you can find off the beaten path.

Streaming on Disney Plus from July 24

The Kissing Booth 2 (Netflix)

On the family-friendly entertainment side, The Kissing Booth 2 looks like another inoffensive slice of high school romance, featuring actors who look slightly too old for their roles. The first film got a kicking from critics, with just 17% positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, but it was a huge success for Netflix.

Streaming on Netflix from 24 July

The Rental (VOD)

Isn't it about time we got a horror film about an AirBnB-style rental from hell? Actor Dave Franco directs this horror movie which focuses on two couples renting a beach property, who begin to believe their host is watching them. Dan Stevens (The Guest) and Alison Brie (GLOW) star in this film, which is releasing straight to VOD. This might be worth checking out if you're running out of new movies to watch while theaters remain closed.

Available on VOD from July 24