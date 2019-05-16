New Amazon Fire 7 tablet offers more power for the same low price

Amazon’s cheapest tablet has just had an upgrade, as the company has announced that it’s launching a new version of the Amazon Fire 7 and that it’s charging the same price as for the old model, making it just £49.99 (presumably $49.99 but that’s to be confirmed).

The slate packs in twice as much storage as the old model, with 16GB or 32GB built in (along with a microSD card slot), and it has a faster 1.3GHz quad-core chipset. It also gives you hands-free access to Alexa, and has an upgraded 2MP front-facing camera.

Most of the rest of the specs and features sound similar to its predecessor. There’s a 7-inch screen, a 2MP rear camera, and a number of Amazon-exclusive features, such as X-Ray and Family Library. Interestingly, the battery life is listed as up to 7 hours, which is actually one hour less than the old model.

Image 1 of 2 The new Amazon Fire 7. Image credit: Amazon Image 2 of 2 The new Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition. Image credit: Amazon

The new Amazon Fire 7 will be available in Black, Twilight Blue, Plum and Sage shades, and is available to pre-order from today (May 16), with the slate shipping from June 6.

But this isn’t the only new tablet from Amazon, as the company has also announced a new version of the Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition. This is also the same price as the old model, at £99.99 (likely $99.99), and it too has a faster chipset than the old model.

It additionally has a 7-inch screen, 16GB of storage, a kid-proof case with an adjustable stand, a microSD card slot, and parental controls. It also comes with a one-year subscription to Amazon Fire for Kids Unlimited, which provides access to child-friendly books, videos, apps, games and audiobooks.

The new Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition is also available to pre-order from today (May 16), hits stores on June 6, and it comes in Blue, Pink and Purple colors.