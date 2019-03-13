Netflix has a lot more interactive TV on the way

It looks like Netflix is betting big on the future of interactive content, according to a presentation by a company executive.

Netflix made waves with the release of Bandersnatch, an interactive movie from the creators of Black Mirror that allowed viewers to 'choose their own adventure', making choices throughout the film that influenced the direction and length of the narrative.

According to Netflix's VP of Product, Todd Yellin, there's a lot more of that to come.

Yellin gave a keynote at this year's FICCI-Frames, the massive entertainment conference hosted in Mumbai, India each year. Calling Bandersnatch a "huge hit" for the platform, Yellin hinted at future projects in a similar vein that would give audiences control over how interactive content turned out – and it won't all be dystopian sci-fi.

"It won’t necessarily be science fiction, or it won’t necessarily be dark. It could be a wacky comedy," Yellin revealed. "It could be a romance, where the audience gets to choose – should she go out with him or him.”

What's interesting is the projected timeline Yellin gave for more interactive content arriving on the Netflix platform, saying viewers could expect more titles "over the next year or two". Given that Bandersnatch took two years of development, it's likely a number of new interactive projects are already underway.

People pleaser

Netflix is still undeniably the frontrunner among the competing streaming services, but with stiff competition from the likes of Amazon and Hulu, the incoming Disney+ streaming service, and Apple's rumored Netflix rival on the way, it faces a challenge to maintain that position.

But if Netflix is able to push the boundaries of the content on its service, all while remaining a hub for a wide range of traditional drama, comedy, thriller, anime and the like, it may be that we see Netflix remain the default choice for online streaming for many years to come.

Via Variety