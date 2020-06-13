Napoli vs Inter Milan live stream: how to watch the 2020 Coppa Italia semi-final online today

Two of Serie A's most storied sides, Napoli and Inter Milan, return to action this Saturday for the first time since the coronavirus brought Italian football to a halt back in March. A cup final date against league leaders Juventus awaits the winner of tonight's clash, which sees visitors Inter needing to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg. Follow our guide as we explain how to get a Napoli vs Inter live stream and watch the Coppa Italia semi-final online from anywhere in the world right now - including for free.

Napoli vs Inter Milan live stream Today's Napoli vs Inter Coppa Italia semi-final kicks-off at 9pm local time in Naples (CEST). That means an 8pm BST start in the UK, and a 3pm ET / 12pm PT whistle in the US - where the match will be streamed on ESPN+ as well as being shown on TV with Italian language commentary by Rai Italia Nord America - available without cable via excellent value OTT service fuboTV. In the UK, BT Sport has the rights to the competition and will be providing coverage on BT Sport 1 HD from 7.45pm.

Fabian Ruiz's first leg winner at the San Siro back in February gives Napoli a clear edge tonight due to the away goals rule. However, with Gennaro Gattuso's side unable to call upon the roar of their intimidating legion of Gli Azzurri fans because of Covid-19 restrictions, Napoli's home advantage looks to be somewhat negated.

Inter are seven-time Coppa Italia champions, but having triumphed two years on the spin in 2010 and 2011, they've since failed to make an appearance in the final. Antonio Conte's Inter were one of Serie A's on-form sides during the winter months, enjoying a 16-game unbeaten run in Italy's top flight. However, that run came to a grinding halt in their final two games before lockdown, which saw them suffer back-to-back defeats against Juventus and Lazio.

The quick-fire cup completion of the Coppa Italia precedes the return of league football in Italy - you'll be able to watch Serie A againnext weekend - so read on to find out how to live stream Napoli vs Inter Milan and watch tonight's Coppa Italia semi-final clash wherever you are.

How to watch a FREE Napoli vs Inter live stream in Italy tonight

Italian public broadcaster RAI is showing Napoli vs Inter Milan in the Coppa Italia semi-final tonight, with coverage starting at 8.45pm local time (CEST) ahead of a 9pm kick-off.

It's a free-to-air TV channel in the country and, better still, offers a slick streaming platform called RAI Play for online viewing. It's completely free to create an RAI Play account and watch the match using the service - provided you're in Italy, of course.

Assuming that's the case, just complete the simple registration form or link your preferred social media account and...ecco la! You'll be watching a free Napoli vs Inter live stream in no time at all.

How to watch Napoli vs Inter Milan from outside your country

Read on if you're an Italian football fan based in the UK, US, Australia or Canada, as we'll tell you all the ways to watch Napoli vs Inter Milan and live stream the Coppa Italia tonight.

However, if you're away from home for whatever reason, you'll likely discover that you can't access your usual football or soccer broadcasting service, as online sports streams tend to be geo-blocked - meaning they can only be accessed in their country of origin.

There is a solution, though, in the form of a VPN - a nifty and perfectly legal piece of software that will allow you to access the live streaming platform you normally use (and pay for) back home. Best of all, they're really quick to set up. Here's how they work and your best option for trying one right now.

A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is software that effectively lets you change the location of the IP address on your laptop, phone, tablet or anything else really. We've tested loads of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN out there right now. ExpressVPN is our #1 top rated VPN thanks to its smooth connections, robust security and sheer amount of international servers. Plus, it can be used in conjunction with a range of devices including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, games consoles, etc. Check out Express VPN with a 30-day money back guarantee or sign up for a year for 49% off and an extra 3 months free. ExpressVPN is super simple to operate once installed - just fire it up, select your server location and your device will think it's somewhere completely different. And VPNs are also great for staying secure online as well as accessing your favorite streaming services.

How to watch a Napoli vs Inter live stream in the UK

Tonight's Napoli vs Inter Milan semi-final cup clash is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off and is being shown by BT Sport on BT Sport 1 HD in the UK. Coverage starts at 7.45pm. Not keen on going the whole hog with BT Sport? Remember you now have the option of buying a BT Sport monthly pass, which costs just £25 a month and will let you live stream Napoli vs Inter on smartphones, tablets, consoles and select Smart TVs. If you're in the UK from abroad right, remember that you can watch your usual Napoli vs Inter Milan live stream - free or otherwise - by using a VPN to point your location back to your country of origin and regain access to the services you would normally use at home.

How to live stream Napoli vs Inter Milan and watch the Coppa Italia in Canada

Canadian soccer fans can watch Napoli vs Inter Milan tonight using the FloFC streaming platform. Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm ET / 12pm PT. It's relatively affordable, with plans starting from just $12.49 a month, and is available across a wide range of platforms, including Android, iOS, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV. As well as Italian football, FloFC also offers access to loads of MLS matches, making it a great option for soccer fans in North America. The match will also be shown with Italian language commentary on linear TV by Rai Italia Nord America, which is available through a number of Canadian cable providers including Bell, Optik, Rogers, Shaw and Videotron. If you 're already hip to FloFC but are currently outside of Canada, just follow the VPN route to point your IP back home and use the service as you normally would.

Get a FREE Napoli vs Inter live stream and watch the Coppa Italia in the US

ESPN+ is generally where it's at for watching Italian football in the US this season - and it is indeed streaming today's Coppa Italia semi-final. Costing just $4.99 a month, it's a great option - but there are alternatives to the broadcast giant. Those after a linear TV alternative and Italian language commentary in particular should know that Italian national TV broadcaster RAI has a North American off-shoot, RAI Italia Nord America, which is widely availabl on cable via major providers like AT&T, Verizon and Optimum. RAI Nord America can also be procured on a streaming-only basis via one of our favorite cord cutting options - fuboTV. It costs $54.99 a month but is a complete cable replacement - and, best of all, it offers a FREE 7-day trial. This means you can not only watch a free Napoli vs Inter live stream today, but you can also check out a great service that could save you money on your bills in the long run. Kick-off time for Napoli vs Inter Milan in the US is 3pm ET / 12pm PT.



How to watch Napoli vs Inter Milan online: live stream the Coppa Italia in Australia