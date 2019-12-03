Motorola Razr successor could borrow a key feature of other Motorola phones

The Motorola Razr foldable phone was an intriguing 'affordable' folding device from a budget smartphone manufacturer, but it seems like the company is gearing up to really play around with this form factor, by bringing in a feature from one of its other series of phones.

This news comes from a patent filed by Motorola in 2018, and again in December 2019 (and spotted by LetsGoDigital) that shows a Motorola Razr-looking device – except it also has compatibility with Moto Mods.

Moto Mods are optional extras you can buy for Moto Z phones, most recently the Moto Z4, that let you add new features to the phones – some are chunky battery packs, others add huge speakers, impressive cameras, or bring Amazon's Alexa to your phone.

It's worth pointing out that it seems the Motorola Razr 2 won't be compatible with existing Moto Mods. As the phone has such a different form factor it's highly unlikely that they would fit. But it seems Motorola is set to use the same idea, selling modular additions to the phone that you can snap on yourself.

Shown in the patent is a camera that snaps to the top of the Motorola Razr 2 when it's unfolded, complete with a viewfinder, and another mod of unclear purpose, that clips to a different part of the phone when it's open. We know both are optional mods, because they don't appear in all the pictures.

What does this mean for the Motorola Razr's potential successor? At the moment not much, as patents only show a company is considering an idea, not that it's committed to it. However the fact that the company filed the patent twice suggests it has not cast down the idea of a moddable Motorola Razr just yet.

We may know for certain in 2020, as there's a fair chance the Motorola Razr 2 will land next year. Stay tuned to TechRadar for all the latest news on Motorola phones, the Motorola Razr and foldable phones in general.

