Leaked Moto G7 Plus images reveal 27W fast charging and OIS support

Almost all the specifications for the four new Moto G7 phones have been leaked, and now the high-end variant – the Moto G7 Plus – has been spotted in the wild.

Images of the Moto G7 Plus were picked up by TudoCelular after they surfaced on a closed Facebook group for Brazilian Motorola fans, and they reveal some interesting features.

The handset in the leaked images appears to be a box-ready Moto G7 Plus, complete with a protective plastic sheet over the screen spelling out some of the phone's key features.

If genuine, the image confirms the 16MP rear camera on the Moto G7 Plus will feature Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) - which should provided more detailed, blur-free shots and improved low-light shooting.

The leaked shot of the rear of the Moto G7 Plus shows a dual camera setup (the second sensor is rumored to be 5MP) and a fingerprint scanner below it, incorporated into the Motorola logo.

So far then, these specs match previous leaks we've seen regarding the handset.

Is this the Moto G7 Plus (credit: TudoCelular)

TurboPower fast charge to get a boost

Another interesting tidbit from the leak is that the Moto G7 Plus will apparently support 27W TurboPower fast charging. Usually, 15W fast-charging adapters are included in the box of many smartphones, but the G7 Plus may buck the trend with an even speedier 27W adapter.

Other specifications of the phone such as the 6.2-inch Full HD+ (2270 x 1080 pixels) display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor are also shown, with the octa-core CPU clocked at 1.8GHz and arrives alongside 4GB of RAM.

The Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Play and Moto G7 Power are expected to launch on February 7, and TechRadar will be reporting live to bring you all the latest from Motorola.

