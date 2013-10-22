iPad Air UK prices start at £399

Apple's new iPad Air will be hitting the UK in November with prices starting at £399.

Your 400 quid nets you the 16GB model with Wi-Fi - the 32GB equivalent will set you back £479 and you can get 64GB for £559 and 128GB for £639.

Data talks

If you want to add cellular data into the mix, it'll cost a bit more.

The 16GB iPad Air with Wi-Fi and network data lands at £499. Then we're up to £579 for the 32GB and £659 for the 64GB.

The most expensive iPad around is now the 128GB iPad Air Wi-Fi and cellular which will dent your bank account to the tune of £739.