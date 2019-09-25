Mario Kart Tour has officially launched on iOS and Android

Get ready to start your engines and hurl some red shells, because the long-awaited Mario Kart Tour mobile game for iOS and Android is finally launching today.

Nintendo first announced this free-to-play mobile version of the class-leading kart racer way back at the beginning of 2018. Now, many iOS users who'd pre-registered for the game are finding it already installed on their iPhones and iPads.

Of course, much like previous Nintendo releases on mobile devices, you'll need to link the game to your Nintendo account in order to play – you can follow these step-by-step instructions in our how to download and play Mario Kart Tour guide.

Anyone keen to try the new racer will want to grab it right away, as the game will feature temporary courses based on real-world locations that will only stick around for a short while. Mario Kart Tour kicks off with a two-week stopover in New York City, for example – you can check out a teaser trailer for that below.

Available to download right now on both iOS (get it from the App Store here) and Android (grab it from the Google Play Store here) devices, Mario Kart Tour is currently 'under maintenance' until the game's servers switch on, which is scheduled to happen at 4am (ET) / 1am (PT) / 10am (GMT+1) / 7pm (AEST) today.