Man United vs Southampton live stream: watch the Premier League online from anywhere

Manchester United remain unbeaten since the Premier League restart, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side arguably the league's hottest team, having now won five games on the trot.

Kick-off time for Man United vs Southampton is scheduled for 8pm BST in the UK today. The match is being shown live on Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm. Those without Sky can watch all of the network's remaining Premier League games with a great value Now TV Sky Sports Pass. In the US, grab a FREE Sling trial to watch it on NBCSN today - kick-off is 3pm ET/ 12pm PT for those in America.

Manchester United remain unbeaten since the Premier League restart, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side arguably the league’s hottest team, having now won five games on the trot.

They're likely to be more focused than ever on securing a win tonight, as the lifting of Man City's Champions League ban means the Red Devils will now need a top four finish to secure automatic qualification into Europe's premier competition.

Getting all three points is hardly a straightforward task, though, with United coming up against a Southampton side that has also thrived since the return of the Premier League.

Ralph Hasenhüttl's side have settled into an eye-catching attacking style that has seen them pull well clear of the relegation battle - and left free scoring Danny Ings in contention for this season's Golden Boot award.

Read on as we explain how to watch Man United vs Southampton online today and get a reliable Premier League live stream of the match wherever you are.

How to watch Man United vs Southampton from outside your country

If you're abroad today but still want to watch your local Premier League coverage just like you would at home, you'll need a VPN to do so. This is because of the pesky digital phenomenon known as geo-blocking, which results in most Man United vs Southampton live streams being restricted to specific parts of the world.

However, a Virtual Private Network offers a legal solution to this common internet woe and is remarkably easy to set up and operate. Here's how it works.

A VPN allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN service currently available. ExpressVPN (which comes with a 30-day money back guarantee) is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out ExpressVPN and get 3 months FREE when you sign up for an annual plan. And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for football - there's loads you can do with these clever bits of software. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other countries, to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking, Virtual Private Networks offer loads of benefits beyond streaming sport like today's Man United vs Southampton fixture.

Tonight's Premier League clash will be shown exclusively live in the UK on Sky - and more specifically, Sky Sports Premier League. Coverage from an empty Old Trafford begins at 7.30pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off. If you're not a Sky subscriber, fear not - you can still easily watch United vs Southampton online or on TV right now. That's because of Sky's excellent value streaming offshoot, Now TV. A Now TV Sky Sports Pass gets you access to all 11 Sky Sports channels and can be had for as little as £9.99 a day - though the Monthly Pass is WAY better value at just £33.99. It will let you watch all of the Premier League matches aired by Sky for the rest of the 2019/20 season - plus all the PGA Tour golf, Test cricket, Australian ball-related activities, and much more. if you're from the UK but happen to away from home, you can get your usual Man United vs Southampton live stream from abroad - but you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP back to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow the instructions above.

How to watch Man United vs Southampton: FREE live stream details for the US

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2019/20 Premier League season and kick-off for Man United vs Southampton is at 3pm ET/ 12pm PT, with live coverage on NBCSN. If you don't have cable, then one of the most affordable ways to tune in to all the Premier League action is via streaming service Sling. NBCSN is available as part of its $30 a month Sling Blue package - and best of all, Sling is currently offering a FREE TRIAL that means you can watch Man United vs Southampton today without paying a penny. Another top option is Hulu, whose Hulu + Live TV package costs $54.99 a month but is a complete cable replacement service - and offers its own FREE 1-week trial. Check it out for yourself - as well as live TV, you also get all the usual bells and whistles that have made Hulu the streaming service to beat in the eyes of many, include its complete arsenal of exclusive and on demand content. If you subscribe to a US streaming service but find yourself unable to access it because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the bunch.

FREE Man United vs Southampton live stream: how to watch today's derby online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada. This means the network will show all the remaining fixtures live, including this showdown between Manchester United and Southampton, with kick-off set for 3pm ET/ 12pm PT. Better still, there's a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch every single Premier League match left without paying a penny! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to live stream Man United vs Southampton: watch online in Australia

Optus Sport has the exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture live Down Under – including this game between Man United and Southampton. Aussies can stream Optus Sport coverage via their mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Those who aren't already signed up to the Optus network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. Anyone from Australia who wants to tune in to Optus Sport but can't because they're abroad can use one of the best VPNs as mentioned above. Kick-off in Australia is at 5am AEST in the early hours of Tuesday morning - so July 14 on the calendar.

How to watch Man United vs Southampton in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the Premier League in NZ, and you can watch Man United vs Southampton live at 7am NZST on the morning of Tuesday, July 14. It offers a one-month free trial that will get you coverage of every remaining Premier League match this season, with access after that period priced at $19.99 a month. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs.

How to get a Man United live stream in India

In India, Star Sports is the place to tune in for Premier League games and this match pitting Man United vs Southampton kicks off at 12.30am IST (New Delhi time) tonight/early Tuesday morning. You've probably guessed the alternative for Indians abroad by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to your usual live streaming service from another country.

Man United vs Southampton: latest team news and H2H results

Solskjaer has named an unchanged side in each of the last four league games. With no fresh injury worries, it seems unlikely the home side will opt to shake up what is proving to be a winning formula.

Southampton will be without Moussa Djenepo, Sofiane Boufal and Yan Valery, but Danish centre back Jannik Vestergaard is in contention for a return after recovering from a thigh problem.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture back in August, with Vestergaard's second-half goal cancelling out Daniel James' early strike for United.