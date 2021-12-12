Lomachenko vs Commey live stream: how to watch boxing online from anywhere, full fight

Audio player loading…

Loma's road back to the top looks very different after Teofimo Lopez's sudden defeat, but the Ukrainian's immediate goal hasn't changed. His opponent tonight, Richard Commey, also knows a thing or two about losing titles to El Brooklyn, and on the evening of boxing's grand return to the Big Room, the supporting acts are pretty special too. Read on as we explain how to watch a Lomachenko vs Commey live stream today and catch all the boxing action online from anywhere in the world.

It's been just over a year since Vasily Lomachenko (15-2), a three-weight champion and one of the most potent pound-for-pound boxers in the world, lost his WBA (Super), WBO, and The Ring lightweight belts to Lopez.

The 33-year-old has made it his ambition to not just win them back, but to become the undisputed king of the ring.

Former IBF belt holder Commey (30-3), by some distance the larger man, lost his title to López two years ago, and will take heart from George Kambosos Jr.'s shock victory a fortnight ago.

And there's plenty of intrigue around the co-feature too. Jared Anderson, who's been tipped by Tyson Fury as a future heavyweight world champion, hopes to continue his ascent as he faces Oleksandr Teslenko.

It's set to be a very special evening at Madison Square Garden, and you can watch all of the action unfold, no matter where you are. Follow our guide below to watch a Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey live stream online from anywhere.

How to watch Lomachenko vs Commey from outside your country

Below, we've rounded up ways to watch today's boxing in various countries around the world. But if you're abroad and discover that your usual coverage is geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial in to a country that does is showing the fight.

The software is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. Here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to live stream Lomachenko vs Commey anywhere

How to watch Lomachenko vs Commey online in the US

ESPN Plus price Boxing fans based in the US have several options for watching the Lomachenko vs Commey fight. It's being shown on ESPN and Spanish-language channel ESPN Deportes, with coverage getting underway at 9pm ET / 6pm PT, with the fighters expected to make their ring walks an hour later. If you have ESPN as part of a cable package, you'll be able to stream the action directly through the ESPN website. However, die-hard boxing fans may want to tune in via ESPN+, which is showing all of the action from Madison Square Garden from 7.30pm ET / 4.30pm PT. The ESPN Plus price is pretty tempting too, with monthly plans at a rate of $6.99 a month, while an annual subscription costs $69.99 a year. But for the ultimate value, grab a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus Bundle for just $13.99 a month, which gets you loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content too. Cord-cutters may also want to consider Sling TV, which includes ESPN channels from just $35 a month on its Sling Orange package, though you can get your first month for just $10. Meanwhile, fuboTV is an even more complete end-to-end cable replacement service, which offers ESPN and over 120 other channels on plans starting from $64.99 a month. Oh yeah... and it comes with a FREE FREE Trial, too!

How to watch Lomachenko vs Commey: live stream boxing in the UK

Sky Sports If you stay up late enough, you can watch Lomachenko vs Commey on Sky Sports . Coverage begins at 2am GMT on Saturday night/Sunday morning, and Lomachenko and Commey are expected to make their ring walks at 3am, so it's a good idea to have a pot of coffee to hand. Subscribers can also live stream Lomachenko vs Commey using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, a better option may be to pick up a Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass, which includes all 11 of its sports channels. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch Lomachenko vs Commey: live stream boxing in Canada

TSN In Canada, the Lomachenko vs Commey fight is being shown by TSN. Existing subscribers can log-in to watch TSN live streams at no extra charge with details of their TV provider. Cord-cutters, meanwhile, can sign up to the TSN Direct streaming service for just $7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. TSN's coverage of Lomachenko vs Commey starts at 9pm ET / 6pm PT, and the fighters are expected to make their ring walks at around 10pm ET / 7pm PT. Canadian abroad? You can use a VPN to magically transport yourself back to Canada to live stream boxing just as you would at home.

Can you watch Lomachenko vs Commey in Australia?

Sadly there's no confirmed broadcaster for Lomachenko vs Commey in Australia at the time of writing. The only alternative is to use one of the best VPN service providers to tap into coverage from another nation, as described above.

The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the country the service is from.

The Lomachenko vs Commey fight takes place on Saturday, December 11 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Ring walks for the main event are roughly expected to be as follows.

Lomachenko vs Commey ring walk times

Lomachenko vs Commey time (US and Canada): 10pm ET / 7pm PT / 9pm CT

Lomachenko vs Commey time (UK): 3am GMT (Sunday, December 12)

Lomachenko vs Commey: full card for Saturday's event