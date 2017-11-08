Lightweight and compact: this is Panasonic's 200mm f/2.8 prime lens

Alongside the new Lumix G9, Panasonic has also announced the Leica-branded DG ELMARIT 200mm f/2.8 Power OIS telephoto prime lens. On a Micro Four Thirds camera, the lens delivers a focal length equivalent to 400mm.

If 400mm doesn't get you close enough to your subject the new lens comes bundled with a 1.4x teleconverter (the DMW-TC14) that boosts the focal length to 560mm (35mm equivalent). And if you need to fill the frame even more there's an optional 2.0x teleconverter (DMW-TC20) available, which delivers a focal length equivalent of 800mm.

Super-steady

400mm f/2.8 lenses are traditionally chunky affairs, which can make handheld shooting tricky even for hardened pros, but the compact design of the new lens makes this less of an issue. The lens also incorporates an O.I.S. (Optical Image Stabilizer) anti-shake system, while it's compatible with both Dual I.S. (Image Stabilizer) and Dual I.S. 2 systems when mounted on compatible cameras like the Lumix G9. Combined, this should enable handheld shooting at relatively fast shutter speeds.

With a fast f/2.8 maximum aperture, the Leica DG ELMARIT 200mm f/2.8 is made up of 15 elements in 13 groups. It features two UED (Ultra Extra-low Dispersion) lenses, which it's claimed deliver excellent edge-to-edge sharpness and contrast while suppressing distortion and chromatic aberration.

The lens also incorporates a triple linear motor system with a 240fps sensor drive, which promises fast and accurate focusing for both photo and video recording. There's also a micro-step drive system that helps the camera to smoothly manage brightness changes while panning.

Featuring a rugged, dust- and splash-proof design, the Leica DG ELMARIT 200mm f/2.8 Power OIS goes on sale in December in the UK and US priced at £2,699/$2,999. In Australia, the lens will go on sale in January 2018, carrying a price tag of AU$4,299.