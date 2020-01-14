These LG OLED TV deals just got even cheaper: high-end displays for far less

An OLED TV makes for a fantastic display. There's something about the crystal clear picture with powerfully intelligent 4K upscaling and intense color dynamics that makes watching any movie, show, or big game even better. Plus, with these fantastic LG OLED TV deals, owning a high-end television can be a far cheaper dream this week.

We've found some amazing prices on cheap LG OLED TVs. To hit that perfect sweet spot of price tag and feature set, this range of LG C9 OLED displays are offering some awesome TV deals as we head into 2020. The LG C9 is an overall excellent display from a manufacturer well known for its high-end televisions and even better A9 upscaling processing.

Plus, the C9 model is one of the more feature-rich variations of LG's OLED lineup - introducing amazing audio and visuals to any living room. The second-generation A9 processor optimizes each standard definition show for a 4K result, meaning you always get the best picture with even smarter analysis under the hood.

Add to that the eye-boggling clarity of an OLED screen's color pinpointing, helped by the Dolby Vision you get straight out of the box and HDR 10 Pro, and you've got yourself an amazing display.

Saving big with these stunning OLED TV deals is a great way to start the year and with a feature set and quality of picture like this one, you'll be set for 2020's entertainment.

Today's best LG OLED TV deals

Best LG OLED TV deals in the US

LG C9 55-inch OLED 4K UHD HDR TV | $2,499 $1,496.99 at Walmart

Save $1,000 on this 55-inch C9 class from LG's OLED TV range. This is a great price on a recent release that comes feature-packed with all the LG goodness you'd come to expect, including AI ThinQ technology and the Gen 2 Intelligent Processor.

LG C9 65-inch OLED 4K UHD HDR TV | Sound Bar / Xbox One S | $3,852 $2,246.99 at Walmart

For the same price that other retailers are selling this 65-inch LG OLED TV deal by itself, Walmart are throwing in your choice of a soundbar for $2,096 or the Xbox One S version listed here. That's a great bundle if you've been looking to get the most out of your new TV.

Best LG OLED TV deals in the UK

LG C9MLB 55-inch 4K OLED UHD HDR TV | £1,799 £1,249 at Currys

You're getting a gorgeous OLED display on this LG television, all for £550 off this week. Add in a second-generation A9 processor, Dolby Vision and Atmos, HDR10 and smart assistant integration, and you've bagged yourself a fantastic deal.

LG 65C9MLB 65-inch 4K UHD HDR OLED TV | £2,799 £1,849 at Currys

Save £950 on the larger 65-inch model of the LG C9 OLED TV, bringing the price down to just £1,849 this week. OLED Tvs look fantastic at scale, so if you're on the fence about the size it will be well worth it when that display boots up for the first time.

More LG OLED TV deals

