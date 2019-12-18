Land a free Nintendo Switch or Switch Lite with these excellent mobile phone deals

With just one week until Christmas crashes down on us all, the time for last minute Christmas gifts is now. And if there are any gamers in your life you just can't quite settle on a gift for, Nintendo's Switch and Switch Lite could be the ideal present.

However, unless you're really treating those loved ones, investing in either of these consoles will be an expensive endeavour. But we've found a cheap, if not technically free, way of doing it.

And you would be right to question the use of the word technically because there is a catch, you will also need to invest in a mobile phone deal. Obviously we're not saying buy a new phone just to get a free console, but if you're contract is coming to a close anyway, then this is a win-win situation.

In the run-up to Christmas, retailers clamber over each other to offer the best mobile phone deals with free gifts and this year, Nintendo's popular consoles seem to be the big fighting ground.

With all of that in mind, we've done some digging and tracked down all of the retailers offering free Nintendo Switches and Switch Lites with phones and listed them below.

1. Cheap mobile phone deal with Nintendo Switch

2. Best iPhone deal with free Nintendo Switch

iPhone 8: at Buymobiles EE | 75GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | FREE upfront | £46 a month + Nintendo Switch

While it is possible to get a 2019 iPhone with a free Nintendo Switch (see further down the page) it tends to cost a fair bit. The best price for Apple fans comes from the iPhone 8. This deal will cost you £46 a month while getting you a massive 75GB of data on the EE network.View Deal

3. Best Nintendo Switch Lite with phone contract

Retailers offering a free Nintendo Switch:

Buymobiles: iPhone 8, iPhone 7, Samsung Galaxy A70, Samsung Galaxy A50, Samsung Galaxy A40, Huawei P30, Huawei P30 Pro, Huawei P30 Lite



Affordable Mobiles: iPhone 8, iPhone 7, Samsung Galaxy A70, Samsung Galaxy A50, Samsung Galaxy A40, Huawei P30, Huawei P30 Pro, Huawei P30 Lite



Fonehouse: iPhone 11, iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, iPhone 8, Samsung Galaxy Note 10, iPhone 7, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 11 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S10e, iPhone XS, Samsung Galaxy A70, OnePlus 7 Pro



Mobile Phones Direct: (Nintendo Switch Lite) Samsung Galaxy Note 10, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, Sony Xperia 10, Honor 20 Pro, Google Pixel 3a, Samsung Galaxy S10e, Huawei P30 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, Samsung Galaxy A70, iPhone 8



iD Mobile: (Nintendo Switch Lite) Samsung Galaxy A10, Huawei P30 Lite, Samsung Galaxy A40, Samsung Galaxy A20e



Virgin Mobile: Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S10e, Samsung Galaxy S10

How do I know which phone contracts with Nintendo Switches are best?

While there are certainly some bargains to be had here, there are also a lot of mobile phone deals with free gifts where the cost of the gift is just dumped into your monthly cost.

Because of this, it is important to check just how much you will be spending and make sure the extra cost hasn't just been dumped on top. You can use our guides to the prices of these gifts and phone contracts below to work out the costs: