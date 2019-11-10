KSI vs Logan Paul 2 live stream: how to watch tonight's big boxing match online from anywhere

We've waited over a year to see KSI and Logan Paul step into a boxing ring for their rematch, but tonight is finally the night. After the epic draw they fought out last year, we'll see who truly deserves to be crowned the YouTube king of boxing. Don't want to miss any of the action? Read on to find out how to watch a KSI vs Logan Paul live stream - no matter where in the world you are.

Last year, 18,000 devoted fans came to watch as America fought Great Britain in one of the biggest events ever organised by YouTubers.

KSI vs Logan Paul - where and when's the fight? The huge rematch between these two YouTubers will go down at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles tonight. The fight will be kicking off at around 8pm local time (11pm ET), which means the time to tune in for supporters over in the UK will be a very early 4am on Sunday morning.

Streamed by hundreds of thousands of fans, it was a fight as well watched as the top UFC and boxing fights in history - but are you ready for KSI vs Logan Paul round two?

After an epic six rounds in their first head-to-head match, a draw was called leaving fans on both sides wanting a re-match. Since then both Paul and KSI have been in training, improving their fighting styles and stamina and it looks like this year, anyone watching a KSI vs Logan Paul live stream could see a knockout go down.

KSI is at a height, weight and reach disadvantage going into this fight but is the more experienced fighter of the two, leaving Paul wobbling a good few times in their first fight. Since then, he's been the bookies favorite for round 2, but it honestly feels like anything could happen.

Ready to stream KSI vs Logan Paul live online? We've included everything you'll need to know about broadcasters down below so you can be ahead of the game on the night.

Live stream KSI vs Logan Paul from outside your country

In North America or Canada? DAZN has you sorted and it's Sky Sports for the fans in the UK. Scroll down a bit further to find out the exact details of how to stream from your country. And for those in Australia, below you'll find some bad news and a bit of a work around.

But if you're abroad this weekend then you'll need another way to watch and avoid possible geo-blocking. That's where using a VPN comes in.

Short for Virtual Private Networking, it's an ideal piece of software that allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. They're are also really handy if you're concerned about streaming safely on the web, thanks to the encryption they use to hide your details. And the best won't log your personal information, either. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and so know what the best VPN services currently are. ExpressVPN (which comes with a 30 day money back guarantee) is the #1 rated best VPN in the world. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Plus it's really fast, secure and a doddle to use. Check out Express VPN and get 49% off and 3 months FREE with an annual plan.

How to live stream KSI vs Logan Paul in the US

Streaming service DAZN continues to lap up must-watch events, now even making its way into YouTuber fights. If you're not already a subscriber, you can sign up to DAZN at its website. A contract will set you back $19.99 per month and the channel is promising 'over 70 fight nights per year' - that's where a $99 one-year contract looks like far better value. For current subscribers, the fight is already included as part of your plan. If signing up to DAZN appeals but you're outside the US this weekend, then using a VPN will let you watch like you're back at home. For anyone planning on tuning in to DAZN to watch KSI vs Logan Paul online, the time to mark down is 8pm PT, 11pm ET.

How to watch KSI vs Logan Paul from the UK

For any fans in the UK, watching a KSI vs Logan Paul live stream will be a breeze. Simply head on over to the Sky Sports Box Office and you'll be able to watch. The event is pay-per-view but it is costing a price below what most highlight fights cost at £9.95. Unfortunately, due to time zones the match won't air until 4am in the UK making it an early morning watch on Sunday. Don't want to stay up that late? Repeats air at 10am on the Sunday (if you can avoid finding out who won that long). Not in the UK? Then you'll need a VPN to watch this live stream as if you were back at home

How to watch a KSI vs Logan Paul live stream in Canada for FREE

In Canada? Viewing options are exactly the same for Canadians as it is for those in the US. The only difference is that Canadian fans trying to catch the Paul vs KSI brawl get the chance to watch it with a free one month trial. Subscriptions are $20 per month or $150 annually at present. Of course, if you are outside Canada, you can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to live stream the fight in Australia