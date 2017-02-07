Kaby Lake MacBook Pro models hinted in the latest macOS beta

Evidence of upcoming Kaby-Lake powered MacBook Pro has been uncovered in Apple’s latest software.

An avid Apple fan site named Pike’s Universum has uncovered references to new SKUs in the latest macOS 10.12.4 software beta. Within the code, Pike found three new board IDs that may correspond with new laptops from Apple.

Don't forget about the cheaper 12-inch MacBook

There may well be two new 13-inch MacBook Pro without Touch Bar models, three new 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar models, and three new 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar models with faster processors.

This coincides with an analyst’s assessment that Apple would soon be preparing for a MacBook Pro and 12-inch MacBook refresh this year.

The introduction of Kaby Lake processors, would get the MacBook lineup up to speed with current Ultrabooks. What’s more, these newer models could also come with the option of maxing out systems with up to 32GB RAM. Currently, Apple limits memory to a 16GB max due to battery issues and Intel’s latest, more efficient CPU might be just the thing to break the troublesome power ceiling.

It’s would be a big upgrade for the MacBook Pro and MacBook series and we for one hope it's true.

Via 9to5Mac