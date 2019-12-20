Jacobs vs Chavez Jr live stream: how to watch tonight's fight online from anywhere

Daniel Jacobs is back on the comeback trail and making his super middleweight debut tonight against Mexican old stager Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Read on to find out how to get a Jacobs vs Chavez Jr live stream, no matter where on Earth you are.

The pair share a common sore point, having both recently been defeated at middleweight level by the indestructible Canelo Álvarez, with Jacobs' loss to the red-haired warrior coming in his last fight - a bitter points defeat back in May which saw him relinquish his IBF middleweight title.

Jacobs vs Chavez Jr - where and when The Daniel Jacobs vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr showdown will take place on Friday, December 20 at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Ring walks for the main event are expected at around 9pm MST local time, so that's a 11pm ET / 8pm PT start across the States and a predicted 4am GMT start for fight fans in the UK.

But Jacobs's record still stands at an impressive 35 wins and three defeats and he’ll be looking to get things back on track against another Mexican. While Jacobs last five fights have gone to a decision, the American can still boast a formidable career knockout percentage of 83% and is widely expected to fare well moving up to 168 lbs in the super middleweight division.

The son of retired six-time world boxing champion Julio César Chávez and older brother of Omar Chávez, Chavez Jr is part of Mexican boxing royalty, but his defeat to Canelo back in 2017 may have been even more damaging than Jacobs', with the 33-year-old having only fought once since that loss.

Despite his potential rustiness, in part thanks to his evasion of VADA drug tests which saw him serve a suspension, it shouldn't be discounted that Chavez Jr was once a dominant force as a middleweight champion, clocking up 46 wins before his damaging Canelo defeat.

Who will get their career back on track at the Super Middleweight category? Read on to find out how to live stream the Jacobs vs Chavez Jr fight from absolutely anywhere - although if you're in the US or Canada, we can save you the time by confirming that DAZN has all the coverage.

Live stream the Jacobs vs Chavez Jr fight from outside your country

In the US, UK or Canada tonight? Then scroll just a little further down this page and we'll tell you who's broadcasting the boxing from where you are.

But if you're abroad this weekend then you'll need another way to watch and avoid possible geo-blocking. That's where using a VPN comes in.

Short for Virtual Private Networking, it's an ideal piece of software that allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. (i.e. one that's actually showing the boxing). They're are also really handy if you're concerned about streaming safely on the web, thanks to the encryption they use to hide your details. And the best won't log your personal information, either.

How to watch Jacobs vs Chavez Jr: US live stream

Streaming service DAZN has added yet another event to its ever growing roster with the Jacobs vs Chavez Jr fight. This main fight should start at 11pm ET / 8pm PT. If you're not already a subscriber, you can sign up to DAZN at its website. A contract will set you back $19.99 per month and the channel is promising 'over 70 fight nights per year' - that's where a $99 one-year contract looks like far better value. If signing up to DAZN appeals but you're outside the US this weekend, then using a VPN will let you watch like you're back at home.

How to live stream Jacobs vs Chavez Jr in Canada for FREE

DAZN is the channel holding the cards for Jacobs vs Chavez Jr in Canada, too. But unlike South of the border, Canadians are also offered the one month free trial. Subscriptions are $20 per month or $150 annually at present. Of course, if you are outside Canada, you can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

