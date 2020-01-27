iPhone 4, Dell XPS 13 and Google Home among tech voted 'best of the decade'

The Dell XPS 13, iPhone 4 and Google Home have been crowned as some of the best tech of decade thanks to more than 200,000 votes from readers of TechRadar and its sister sites.

The iPhone 4 took home the "smartphone of the decade" award, while the Dell XPS 13 nabbed the "computer of the decade" gong, and the Google Home grabbed the title of "smart home product of the decade".

In total, over 100 different winners were crowned in the Future Tech Awards, with Google and Apple a couple of the big winners - picking up multiple 'Bulldog' awards.

Tech Hall of Fame

(Image credit: Future)

The Future Tech Awards also ushered in the start of the annual Future Tech Hall of Fame, recognizing the lifetime achievements of three individuals. The Hall of Fame 2019 inducted the following individuals:

Lisa Su, President, and CEO, AMD

Jason Johnson, Co-founder and CEO, August Home

Marques Brownlee, MKBHD

Future 50

The awards didn't stop there either, with Future 50 recognizing the achievements of 50 individuals in 2019, highlighting them as being at the forefront of technology and listing them as key people to watch in 2020. The winners include:

Carl Pei, Co-founder of OnePlus

David Glickman, CEO of Mint Mobile

Jon Rettinger, Influencer at Jon4Lakers

Check out all the winners at the Future Tech Awards website!