iPhone 11, Google Pixel 4 and more still available in John Lewis's clearance sale

After Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year all coming one after the other, wallets are likely crying out for you to stop spending now. However, we're going to ignore their complaints and tell you about a sale on phones worth checking out.

Coming from the big name high-street brand, John Lewis has cut prices across a huge range of phones in its clearance sale. That includes the Google Pixel 4, iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy S10 and Note 10 Plus and iPhone 6s.

However, with over 60 deals available, this sale does require some rooting around, especially considering not all of them are offering the best prices around. That's why we're here offering a helping hand.

Below, we've picked out the absolute top picks from John Lewis's clearance sale. Or you can always just head straight to the site and sift through all of the options on one page.

The standout offers from John Lewis clearance sale:

iPhone 6s: at John Lewis | SIM-free | £280

While all of the phones above are excellent flagship devices, they are all pretty expensive. This iPhone 6S is not only market-leading in its price but it is also an absolute bargain for anyone looking for a cheap iPhone for the new year. Perfect to pair with an affordable SIM only deal.

Why get your mobile phone deal from John Lewis?

With so many retailers competing for the best price, what makes John Lewis stand out? Depending on which phone you choose, it could be the option to use a financial plan to space out your bills, two or three year guarantees or even just the heavy discounts John Lewis frequently has.

And when it comes to delivery, you can choose to have it delivered or reap the benefits of next day click and collect.