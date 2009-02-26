Netflix plans to expand streaming-only service

Chief Financial Officer of Netflix Barry McCarthy has hinted at what lies ahead for Netflix, the US-only movie rental website, by outlining plans for a standalone streaming-only service.

Netflix's streaming service is currently only available in the States through Xbox Live, numerous LG products, and various set-top boxes, but now the company wants to offer it on it own on a subscription basis.

"We're likely to do that in the foreseeable future," explained McCarthy about Netflix's future plans.

Watch Instantly

Currently, you can view streamed content on Netflix's website through its Watch Instantly feature. But to get this you have to subscribe to snail mail DVD rentals as well.

If the plans come to fruition, those who just like watching movies online will be able to do just that.

Considering we are in the midst of a recession, Netflix has been fortunate to see its business grow and grow.

At last count, the website had hit 10 million subscribers and in January reported substantial fourth quarter profits.

